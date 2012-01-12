PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs, which is going through a post-financial crisis transition that has crimped its earnings power, is losing two more high-level executives.

The longtime partners Edward Eisler and David Heller, who both lead Goldman's influential securities division, are leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent to staff members on Wednesday.

* A former hedge fund manager from a prominent Denver family was sentenced on Wednesday to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading charges.

Drew Brownstein, known as Bo, admitted buying stock in Mariner Energy after receiving a tip that the company was about to be acquired. Brownstein, 35, made about $2.4 million in illicit profits on the investment.

* President Obama said on Wednesday that he would propose tax incentives for companies to bring home manufacturing jobs they had moved overseas, and curtail tax breaks for those that keep relocating jobs abroad.

* The government reported that the German economy expanded by 3 percent in 2011, but estimated that it actually contracted in the final quarter of the year.

* As difficult as the last two years have been for Europe, 2012 could be even tougher. Each week, countries will need to sell billions of dollars of bonds - a staggering $1 trillion in total - to replace existing debt and cover their current budget deficits.