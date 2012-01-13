PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 13

Jan 13 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Target Corp said on Thursday that it planned to test Apple centers at 25 of its retail locations this year.

A Target spokeswoman, Dustee Jenkins, described the tests as "expanded displays" of Apple products, but declined to say how the merchandise would be arranged or whether there would be Apple Store-like displays to showcase it.

* As American Airlines trudges through its bankruptcy proceedings, potential suitors are coming out of the woodwork.

Delta Air Lines and TPG Capital, the private equity firm, are considering separate bids for AMR Corp , American's parent company, according to two people briefed on the matter.

* Financial information giant Bloomberg L.P. lost about 600 subscriptions to its computer terminals - which translates to nearly $1 million in monthly revenue - after MF Global filed for bankruptcy.

* Solid government bond sales in Italy and Spain indicated that efforts by the European Central Bank to avoid a regional credit freeze were still showing at least short-term benefits.

* After more than two years of investigation, CVS Caremark agreed on Thursday to pay $5 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that the company had misrepresented the price of certain prescription drugs in one of its Medicare drug plans, causing many older consumers to pay significantly higher prices than advertised.

* Edward Lampert, who controls just under 60 percent of Sears, added another $130 million of the retailer's stock to his personal holdings, buying the shares from his hedge fund.

* A profit warning on Thursday from Britain's largest retailer by sales was the latest sign that the British economy might be heading for a recession, or be in one already.

The retailer, Tesco, warned that profit growth in the coming year would be "minimal" after a disappointing holiday season. The chain, which is the world's third-largest retailer after Wal-Mart Stores and Carrefour, said it was caught by surprise by consumers' reluctance to spend and by aggressive price cuts at rivals.

* Foxconn Technology, a major supplier to several electronics giants, said on Thursday that it had resolved a pay dispute with scores of workers at one of its factories in central China after a large protest that involved threats from some workers to commit suicide.

* Sales of Lipitor, the biggest-selling drug in history, have leveled off after a steep plunge after the start of generic competition. New figures from the data firm IMS Health show that at the end of December, sales of Lipitor, made by Pfizer , were at just above 37 percent of market share.

* Roy Ash, who used tough-minded analytic acumen to build a multibillion-dollar conglomerate, Litton Industries, and to become a force in the Nixon White House, where he headed the creation of agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, died on Dec. 14 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93.