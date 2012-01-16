PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 The New York Times reported the
* Bitter memories of the collapse of Nortel Networks
, once Canada's most valuable corporation, will be
revived on Monday as the fraud trial of three of its former top
executives begins.
Prosecutors contend that after Nortel suffered steep
financial losses in the dot-com crash at the turn of the
century, its postcrash bookkeeping was also fraudulent.
* American Media Inc is hoping that enquiring minds will
embrace a digital version of its 70-year-old supermarket
tabloid, The National Enquirer.
Next month, the magazine company will introduce an iPad app
of The National Enquirer that it expects to "reinvent gossip."
The app, called Enquirer Plus, will have separate content from
the print publication and video aimed at younger readers.
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills on
Tuesday and an auction of four-week bills on Wednesday. The
stock and bond markets are closed Monday in observance of the
Martin Luther King's Birthday holiday.
* As Greece and its lenders prepare for another week of
tense negotiations, European officials now say that the task is
less to help the country through its troubles than to avoid the
sort of uncontrolled default that many experts fear could
threaten the global financial system.
Officials from the so-called troika of foreign lenders to
Greece - the European Central Bank, European Union and
International Monetary Fund - have come to believe that the
country has neither the ability nor the will to carry out the
broad economic reforms it has promised in exchange for aid,
people familiar with the talks say, and they say they are even
prepared to withhold the next installment of aid in March.