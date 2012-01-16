PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bitter memories of the collapse of Nortel Networks , once Canada's most valuable corporation, will be revived on Monday as the fraud trial of three of its former top executives begins.

Prosecutors contend that after Nortel suffered steep financial losses in the dot-com crash at the turn of the century, its postcrash bookkeeping was also fraudulent.

* American Media Inc is hoping that enquiring minds will embrace a digital version of its 70-year-old supermarket tabloid, The National Enquirer.

Next month, the magazine company will introduce an iPad app of The National Enquirer that it expects to "reinvent gossip." The app, called Enquirer Plus, will have separate content from the print publication and video aimed at younger readers.

* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills on Tuesday and an auction of four-week bills on Wednesday. The stock and bond markets are closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King's Birthday holiday.

* As Greece and its lenders prepare for another week of tense negotiations, European officials now say that the task is less to help the country through its troubles than to avoid the sort of uncontrolled default that many experts fear could threaten the global financial system.

Officials from the so-called troika of foreign lenders to Greece - the European Central Bank, European Union and International Monetary Fund - have come to believe that the country has neither the ability nor the will to carry out the broad economic reforms it has promised in exchange for aid, people familiar with the talks say, and they say they are even prepared to withhold the next installment of aid in March.