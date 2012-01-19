PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 19

Jan 19 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Eastman Kodak filed for bankruptcy protection on
Thursday, after the 131-year-old film pioneer's efforts to adapt
to a world of digital cameras ran aground.
* EBay's net income soared in the fourth quarter,
in large part because of the sale of its remaining investment in
Skype and continued success of PayPal.
* Above-average temperatures across the United States thus
far are hurting retail sales, and retailers are running out of
time to sell their winter inventory.
* The International Monetary Fund announced Wednesday that
it was seeking as much as $500 billion more to lend as it
prepared to slash its forecasts of global growth. The fund,
based in Washington, estimated that the world would need $1
trillion in the coming years for loans to countries with
short-term difficulties paying their bills or because of
concerns about prospective trouble in the volatile bond markets.
* Several funds have plans to go to the European Court of
Human Rights if Greece doesn't make good on its bond payments.
* A federal jury decided that TD Bank owed an investment
group $67 million for its role in a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme
operated by a former lawyer.
The verdict came in a lawsuit filed by Coquina Investments,
based in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was the first to go to trial
of several pending lawsuits filed by wronged investors against
the bank and others.
* The Web buzzed with protests large and small on Wednesday
as the tech industry rallied against Congressional legislation
to curb Internet piracy.
Some sites blacked out - among them, the English-language
Wikipedia, though it was possible to access the encyclopedia
through several clever workarounds - while others, including
Google and Craigslist, draped their pages with information about
the bills, or restricted access.