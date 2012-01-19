PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 19

Jan 19 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eastman Kodak filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, after the 131-year-old film pioneer's efforts to adapt to a world of digital cameras ran aground.

* EBay's net income soared in the fourth quarter, in large part because of the sale of its remaining investment in Skype and continued success of PayPal.

* Above-average temperatures across the United States thus far are hurting retail sales, and retailers are running out of time to sell their winter inventory.

* The International Monetary Fund announced Wednesday that it was seeking as much as $500 billion more to lend as it prepared to slash its forecasts of global growth. The fund, based in Washington, estimated that the world would need $1 trillion in the coming years for loans to countries with short-term difficulties paying their bills or because of concerns about prospective trouble in the volatile bond markets.

* Several funds have plans to go to the European Court of Human Rights if Greece doesn't make good on its bond payments.

* A federal jury decided that TD Bank owed an investment group $67 million for its role in a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme operated by a former lawyer.

The verdict came in a lawsuit filed by Coquina Investments, based in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was the first to go to trial of several pending lawsuits filed by wronged investors against the bank and others.

* The Web buzzed with protests large and small on Wednesday as the tech industry rallied against Congressional legislation to curb Internet piracy.

Some sites blacked out - among them, the English-language Wikipedia, though it was possible to access the encyclopedia through several clever workarounds - while others, including Google and Craigslist, draped their pages with information about the bills, or restricted access.