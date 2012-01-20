PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 20

Jan 20 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In what the federal authorities on Thursday called one of the largest criminal copyright cases ever brought, the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized the Web site Megaupload and charged seven people connected with it with running an international enterprise based on Internet piracy.

* In filing for bankruptcy protection early Thursday morning, Eastman Kodak executives say they are seeking to follow the path of American corporations that have reinvented themselves after a court-supervised reorganization, like United Airlines and Chrysler.

Antonio Perez, the company's oft-criticized chief executive who has been trying to turn the company around since 2005, said the bankruptcy was a step "in our transformation in order to build the strong possible foundation for the Kodak of the future."

* Search giant Google posted record-breaking quarterly revenue of $10.58 billion. But Wall Street had expected Google to post a higher income figure, sending shares lower in after-hours trading.

* After three years of settling for second place, General Motors reclaimed its title as the world's largest automaker in 2011, a year when its sales grew in every region of the globe while Toyota sales were hampered by major natural disasters.

* The number of people seeking unemployment benefits for the first time plummeted last week to 352,000, the fewest since April 2008, the Labor Department said Thursday. The decline added to evidence that the job market is strengthening.

* Rupert Murdoch's media empire agreed to pay victims of phone and e-mail hacking, and the victims' lawyers said they saw evidence of a cover-up by senior managers.

* Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that it would pay $158 million to settle a Texas lawsuit accusing the drug maker of improperly marketing its Risperdal antipsychotic drug to state residents on the Medicaid health program for the poor, including children.