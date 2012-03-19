PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 19

March 19 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Many games developers have adopted a lucrative strategy known as freemium: giving away games and then charging for extra features. It is being adopted even by giant game makers like Electronic Arts Inc that might once have sneered at the idea because free games had the reputation of being low quality or full of annoying ads.

* As Apple Inc's cash balance has piled up, analysts and investors have begun to call more loudly for it to return some of the money to shareholders as dividends.

The company issued an unusual media alert on Sunday evening saying it planned to announce on Monday morning the long-awaited outcome to a discussion by its board about what to do with its cash balance of nearly $100 billion. It will announce its plans in a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

* Bond yields had their biggest move since October last week, with a sell-off that lifted the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds to 2.31 percent.

* Seventeen employees of oil group Chevron Corp and rig operator Transocean Ltd could face charges connected to an offshore oil spill, adding to Chevron's woes in Brazil.

* Brian Lamb will hand over management of C-Span, the public affairs cable network, to Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, while remaining as executive chairman.

* Since being moved to several time slots from its Tuesday night position, "Independent Lens" has lost 39 percent of its average audience for new episodes this season, according to Nielsen ratings.

* United Parcel Service Inc is near a deal to buy TNT Express NV, a Dutch shipping company, for about $6.6 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday.