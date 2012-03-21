版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 21

March 21 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lawsuits aimed at generic drugs are being thrown out across the country in the wake of a 2011 Supreme Court decision favorable to the drugs' makers.

* The websites of many American retailers like Macy's are offering to ship merchandise bought to homes in other countries.

* The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that medical tests that rely on correlations between drug dosages and treatment are not eligible for patent protection.

* Seminars tailored to small businesses are just one way Britain's big banks are trying to get lending going. But many of the businesses that do apply for loans are rejected.

* Chinese officials are making it easier for foreign investors to put money into China's stock market, indicating that they are eager to counter capital flight.

* The Commerce Department decided to impose the tariffs after concluding that the Chinese government provided illegal export subsidies to manufacturers in China.

* The Senate postponed action on Tuesday on legislation to ease the ability of small and start-up companies to raise money from investors after Democrats failed in two tries to make changes to the bill.

Senator Harry Reid said that a vote on whether to bring the bill to the Senate floor for final action would be delayed until Wednesday morning.

* Glencore has been gradually expanding its agricultural business beyond Europe and Russia into other grain markets including Australia. With Canada's strong position as a wheat exporter, the deal for Viterra gives the company much more global influence than it had previously in grain trading.

* After months of economic uncertainty caused by the European debt crisis, investors are starting to venture back into Europe's financial markets.

* Hewlett-Packard will merge its personal computer and printing divisions in an effort to cut costs, improve designs and gain efficiency, according to a person briefed on the plan.

* Approval of the Harvard University economist Jeremy Stein and Jerome Powell, a former private equity executive and Treasury official, would fill the Fed's roster for the first time in six years.

