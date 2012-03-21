PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 21

March 21 The following were the top stories in
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawsuits aimed at generic drugs are being thrown out
across the country in the wake of a 2011 Supreme Court decision
favorable to the drugs' makers.
* The websites of many American retailers like Macy's
are offering to ship merchandise bought to homes in other
countries.
* The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that
medical tests that rely on correlations between drug dosages and
treatment are not eligible for patent protection.
* Seminars tailored to small businesses are just one way
Britain's big banks are trying to get lending going. But many of
the businesses that do apply for loans are rejected.
* Chinese officials are making it easier for foreign
investors to put money into China's stock market, indicating
that they are eager to counter capital flight.
* The Commerce Department decided to impose the tariffs
after concluding that the Chinese government provided illegal
export subsidies to manufacturers in China.
* The Senate postponed action on Tuesday on legislation to
ease the ability of small and start-up companies to raise money
from investors after Democrats failed in two tries to make
changes to the bill.
Senator Harry Reid said that a vote on whether to bring the
bill to the Senate floor for final action would be delayed until
Wednesday morning.
* Glencore has been gradually expanding its
agricultural business beyond Europe and Russia into other grain
markets including Australia. With Canada's strong position as a
wheat exporter, the deal for Viterra gives the company
much more global influence than it had previously in grain
trading.
* After months of economic uncertainty caused by the
European debt crisis, investors are starting to venture back
into Europe's financial markets.
* Hewlett-Packard will merge its personal computer
and printing divisions in an effort to cut costs, improve
designs and gain efficiency, according to a person briefed on
the plan.
* Approval of the Harvard University economist Jeremy Stein
and Jerome Powell, a former private equity executive and
Treasury official, would fill the Fed's roster for the first
time in six years.