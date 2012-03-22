版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 22

March 22 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a move to attract multinational advertisers and combat online piracy, "Touch," a new drama from News Corporation , will start almost simultaneously in 100 countries and territories.

* German bonds are losing value as bond yields in Spain and Italy spike, leaving bondholders like big European banks poorer.

* Europe has made good progress in easing its debt crisis, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told a House committee on Wednesday.

* The Standard & Poor's index of 11 home builder stocks has risen 80 percent since October, the most recent low for the industry.

* In a deal with the Labor Department, FedEx's ground delivery unit resolved allegations involving 21,635 workers in 15 states.

* Jim Skinner, the chief executive who steered a floundering McDonald's to the best financial performance in its history, will retire this summer, the company announced late Wednesday. Skinner, 67, will be succeeded on July 1 by the company's chief operating officer, Don Thompson, 48.

* Gary Pruitt, chairman and chief executive of the newspaper publisher McClatchy Co, becomes the 13th leader of The Associated Press.

* Two Democratic amendments would tighten proposed rules on how companies raise financing online and strengthen other provisions that were approved by the House.

