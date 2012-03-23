PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 The following were the top stories in
* Taken together, the increasing production and declining
consumption have unexpectedly brought the United States markedly
closer to a goal that has tantalized presidents since Richard
Nixon: independence from foreign energy sources, a milestone
that could reconfigure American foreign policy, the economy and
more.
* Ross Martin, executive vice president of MTV Scratch, a
unit of the giant media company Viacom, and his team
are trying to help General Motors solve one of the most
vexing problems facing the car industry: many young consumers
today just do not care that much about cars.
* Four months before a best-selling Alzheimer's drug,
Aricept 23, was set to lose its patent protection, its makers
received approval for a higher dosage that extended their
exclusive right to sell the drug. But the higher dosage caused
potentially dangerous side effects and worked only slightly
better than the existing drugs, according to an article
published Thursday in the British Medical Journal.
The drug was developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical
company Eisai but is marketed in the United States in a
partnership with Pfizer.
* Shortly after getting a request from the Food and Drug
Administration for safety data about an artificial hip, Johnson
& Johnson executives decided to discontinue making the
device.
* Bank of America said Thursday that it would offer a small
number of customers facing foreclosure the option to remain in
their homes and rent the property instead. The program
highlights how investors are increasingly interested in becoming
landlords on troubled properties.
* Melvin Schweitzer, a New York Supreme Court judge,
dismissed a lawsuit brought by nine graduates of New York Law
School who accused their alma mater of misleading them about
their postgraduate employment prospects.
* Depending on who is speaking, a bill approved by the
Senate on Thursday to make it easier for small companies to
raise money will either improve the economy by creating jobs or
cause unwitting investors to get swindled. The Senate voted 73
to 26 to approve the JOBS Act, whose acronym stands for
Jump-start Our Business Start-ups.
* Tesla Motors is increasingly relying on customer
down payments to finance operations as it fleshes out its lineup
of electric cars. Without the deposits, the company's operations
would have consumed $175 million of cash last year instead of
$114 million.
* The deadline for nominations to become president of the
World Bank is 6 p.m. Friday, but thus far Jeffrey Sachs, a
development economist, is the only named candidate to have
emerged.
* JPMorgan Chase quietly paid $384 million to
American Century Investment Management after losing an
arbitration over accusations of breaches related to the bank's
purchase of a retirement plan services business.