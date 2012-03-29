PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 29

March 29 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a JetBlue pilot acted erratically on a flight, some pilots said annual medical exams were not thorough and did not typically include psychological evaluations.

While the airline has said only that the pilot, Clayton Osbon, was suffering from a "medical condition," the incident highlighted the delicate subject of how airlines screen pilots for fitness to fly.

* Jonathan Gruber, a professor at M.I.T., helped persuade the Obama administration that everyone should be required to get health insurance.

* Although traders and the public were stunned by the problems on the BATS Global Markets stock exchange on Friday, a review of industry data shows that market disruptions large and small are a daily occurrence. The frequency of the problems has rattled the confidence of some investors and companies raising money through supercharged electronic markets.

* Big business groups like the Chamber of Commerce spent millions of dollars in 2010 to elect Republican candidates running for the House. The return on investment has not always met expectations.

Even though money for major road and bridge projects is set to run out this weekend, House Republican leaders have struggled all week to round up the votes from recalcitrant conservatives simply to extend it for 90 or even 60 days. A longer-term transportation bill that contractors and the chamber say is vital to the recovery of the construction industry appears hopelessly stalled over costs.

* Top MF Global executives and their lawyers have been meeting with federal authorities investigating the collapse of MF Global and the firm's misuse of customer money, according to testimony before a Congressional panel on Wednesday.

* The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday a major initiative regarding big data computing, which will involve several government agencies and departments, with commitments totaling $200 million.

* Although executives said no decision has been made, News Corporation may be looking to position itself as a bidder for sports rights in order to compete with ESPN - for both viewers and fees.

* Bertelsmann, the biggest media company in Europe, said Wednesday that it was considering a public share offering to raise money for expansion. The move is a striking change of heart by the controlling Mohn family, which previously resisted such efforts.

* European lawmakers agreed Wednesday to extend the Continent's system of retail price controls on mobile phone roaming charges for five years and enacted price caps on mobile Internet fees paid by traveling smartphone users.

* Bank lending to consumers and businesses continued to grow very slowly in the euro zone in February, according to figures issued Wednesday, a sign that the so-called wall of money unleashed by the European Central Bank in recent months has not yet reached borrowers.