PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The music's concerts and festivals now have profit margins that Wall Street is starting to notice, but determining the value of the promoting companies and the risks associated with live music events pose challenges for investors.

* One year after its acquisition by AOL Inc, The Huffington Post has become a source of growth with several business units now in Arianna Huffington's hands, a move intended to add sections and products faster.

* Provisions in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act will roll back some major securities regulations that could affect emerging growth companies and public offerings.

* At current or foreseeable gas prices, it would take many years for the fuel savings from hybrid and plug-in cars to make up for the cars' high initial cost.

* Delta Air Lines has emerged as a possible buyer for a ConocoPhillips refinery in order to cut its jet fuel costs, but running an oil refinery can be even tougher than running an airline.

* Wall Street stocks closed down about 1 percent, as investors digested the suggestion that further monetary stimulus action from the Fed was unlikely.

* Since taking office in 2010, Gov. Chris Christie has approved a record $1.57 billion in state tax breaks for dozens of New Jersey's largest companies after they pledged to add jobs.

* Google Inc provided a first look at its Internet-connected glasses, which place a small see-through display screen above a person's eye.