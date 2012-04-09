PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 9

April 9 The following were the top stories in
* Money for the primary training program for dislocated
workers is 18 percent lower than it was in 2006, even though
there are 6 million more people looking for work now.
* Mike Wallace, the CBS reporter who became one of America's
best-known broadcast journalists as an interrogator of the
famous and infamous on "60 Minutes," died on Saturday. He was
93.
* Bank of America and Citigroup have plenty in
common, and when bank earnings are revealed in the coming weeks,
investors will be watching to see how the two match up.
* KSL Capital raised the ante for Great Wolf Resorts
with a $7 a share bid, over Apollo Global's
most recent $6.75 a share.
* While bond purchases pushed down borrowing costs and
helped Spain and Italy avoid a Greek-style bailout from the euro
zone, they once again have enmeshed the banks in their debt
woes.