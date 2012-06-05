PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An incentive to get customers to use renewable energy
systems is now seen as overly generous in some circles, as it
may raise rates for other customers.
* After weathering the first two years of Europe's economic
crisis fairly well, some companies in the United States are
warning investors that their sales on the Continent are slowing
down.
* German leaders have not provided details of a potential
deal, but it would likely mean an expansion of executive power
in Brussels over fiscal targets in member states.
* China limited searches on Monday after an unlikely stock
exchange result on the anniversary of the crackdown
* Based on economic and market indicators, and a growing
sense of public panic, top European Central Bank officials could
easily justify a policy move at their regular monthly meeting
Wednesday.
* From Italy, Greece, Spain and other countries in the euro
zone, the affluent are moving money into hard assets valued in
something other than euros.