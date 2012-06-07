PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 7

June 7 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Researchers put together most of a fetus's genome using a
mother's blood and father's saliva, heralding an era when
parents might know much more about a child long before its
birth.
* Goldman Sachs is expected to name fewer partners this
year. The firm will be more selective than usual, having cut its
head count over the last year by more than 8 percent to cope
with reduced revenue amid difficult markets and new regulations.
* Representative Jesse L. Jackson Jr. proposed that raising
the federal minimum wage might encourage Americans to spend
more, which would help stimulate the economy.
* Now that voters in San Diego and San Jose have
overwhelmingly passed pension cuts for city workers, other
struggling cities may follow suit.
* Technology that allows the sharing of frequencies is
getting new backing as smartphones and tablets put greater
demand on available bands.