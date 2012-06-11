PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 11

June 11 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China has reported its exports surged in May, which could ease the damage from weakness in the domestic economy, but also increase trade tensions with the West.

* With an agreement to bail out Spain's struggling banks, Europe again avoided financial chaos in a debt crisis that is in its third year. But Europe still faces far bigger challenges that threaten the Continent and with it, the world economy.

* As Europe works to prop up Spain's wobbling banks, its leaders still face a problem that plagues the continent's increasingly vulnerable financial institutions - a longstanding addiction to the borrowed money that provides the day-to-day financing they need to survive.

* Smartphones running Google's Android operating system outsell iPhones more than two to one. And yet, even as Google's system has gobbled up market share, Apple has held onto one critical advantage - the loyalty of mobile app developers.