PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 15

June 15 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Greek elections on Sunday could soon bring real-world urgency to a debate that had been largely academic: Whether the euro zone can withstand the departure of one of its members.

- EFG Hermes, struggling in a volatile market, is scrambling to sell a large piece of its business to a smaller rival in Qatar.

- At a time when federal and state public works programs are stalled, the biggest airports in the U.S. are in the midst of major renovations or expansions that, taken together, amount to some of the largest infrastructure projects in the country.

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left unchanged a ceiling for oil production at a meeting in Vienna on Thursday, despite signs of a slowdown in the global economy and slumping oil prices.

- The Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the nation's largest operator of dialysis centers, Fresenius Medical Care, violated federal regulations by failing to inform customers of a potentially lethal risk connected to one of its products, an FDA official said.

- Research in Motion gave its former co-chief executives about $12 million in exit payments after they stepped down this year, the BlackBerry maker disclosed in a securities filing on Thursday.

- Nokia said Thursday it would slash 10,000 jobs, or 19 percent of its work force, by the end of 2013 as part of an emergency overhaul that includes closing research centers and a factory in Germany, Canada and Finland, and the departures of three senior executives.

- Testifying at Britain's long-running inquiry into media standards, Prime Minister David Cameron rejected suggestions on Thursday that he traded favored treatment for electoral support by Rupert Murdoch's newspapers.

- Framing his re-election bid as a stark choice between government action to lift the middle class and a return to Republican economic policies that he said had caused a deep recession, President Barack Obama on Thursday called the presidential decision facing Americans a clear-cut one that will determine the long-term trajectory of the economy.

- Switzerland and Britain, the two largest European economies that do not use the euro, announced measures on Thursday to help shelter their countries from a crisis that has engulfed Greece and Spain and appears poised to sweep over Italy.