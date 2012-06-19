PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 19

June 19 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elections eased fears about Greece's exit from the euro zone, but attention turned Monday to restoring economic health to Europe with Greece still in it.

- Federal Reserve officials will meet to decide whether the economy needs more help amid considerable uncertainty over domestic growth and the impact of Europe's debt crisis.

- In its biggest push ever into the hardware business, Microsoft unveiled a tablet computer called Surface that it intends to challenge Apple's iPad.

- Goldman Sachs must continue to pay Rajat Gupta's bills until the former board member's insider trading case is completely resolved, a process that could take a couple of years.

- Americans fortunate enough to have a job are often overqualified and find that wages and benefits are down, leaving many unable to meet their expenses.

- Bank regulators are casting new nets to catch excessive risk-taking in the financial system. But future London Whales may find plenty of ways to slip right through them.

- Jamie Dimon, the outspoken chief executive of JPMorgan , is returning to Washington to face another round of questions about his bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss.

- The No. 2 executive at J. C. Penney is out after only eight months on the job.

The executive, Michael Francis, who as president oversaw marketing and merchandising, is leaving the company immediately, the retailer said on Monday.

- Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management said on Monday that it now owns a 5.1 percent stake in Lazard, stressing that it believes the investment bank is undervalued but on the right track with its strategic plan.

- Even as Best Buy insists it can get out of its current predicament, competitors are circling, as everyone tries to prove one point: that electronics stores can thrive.