PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 19

- Elections eased fears about Greece's exit from the euro
zone, but attention turned Monday to restoring economic health
to Europe with Greece still in it.
- Federal Reserve officials will meet to decide whether the
economy needs more help amid considerable uncertainty over
domestic growth and the impact of Europe's debt crisis.
- In its biggest push ever into the hardware business,
Microsoft unveiled a tablet computer called Surface
that it intends to challenge Apple's iPad.
- Goldman Sachs must continue to pay Rajat Gupta's
bills until the former board member's insider trading case is
completely resolved, a process that could take a couple of
years.
- Americans fortunate enough to have a job are often
overqualified and find that wages and benefits are down, leaving
many unable to meet their expenses.
- Bank regulators are casting new nets to catch excessive
risk-taking in the financial system. But future London Whales
may find plenty of ways to slip right through them.
- Jamie Dimon, the outspoken chief executive of JPMorgan
, is returning to Washington to face another round of
questions about his bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss.
- The No. 2 executive at J. C. Penney is out after
only eight months on the job.
The executive, Michael Francis, who as president oversaw
marketing and merchandising, is leaving the company immediately,
the retailer said on Monday.
- Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management said on Monday that
it now owns a 5.1 percent stake in Lazard, stressing that it
believes the investment bank is undervalued but on the right
track with its strategic plan.
- Even as Best Buy insists it can get out of its
current predicament, competitors are circling, as everyone tries
to prove one point: that electronics stores can thrive.