PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 27

June 27 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Top bankers, who took positions assessing global financial
risk for the IMF, knew all about Spain's economic problems but
they failed to sound the alarm.
- European Union prods Germany with fiscal plan. The 10-year
plan calls for a more tightly knit union and more sharing of the
region's debt burden.
- Before talks with lenders, Greece appoints Yannis
Stournaras as finance minister. The prominent economist is
expected to succeed Vassilis Rapanos, who resigned before he
could be sworn in, citing health problems.
- News Corp Inc's proposal to sever publishing arm
will be reviewed by the board on Wednesday and a decision could
be made as early as Thursday.
- Broadband companies are moving toward a strategy called
usage-based billing, which will charge tiers of pricing based on
how much people use their Internet at home.
- NYSE Euronext asked regulators to allow it to
create a market that is similar to the unregulated "dark
markets," and Nasdaq said it had similar plans.
- Roche Holding AG, the Swiss pharmaceutical
company, said Tuesday that it would shut down its site in
Nutley, New Jersey, which served as its American headquarters
for 80 years, in an effort to cut costs. About 1,000 jobs would
be lost, the company said.
- The Federal Trade Commission charged Wyndham Worldwide and
three hotel and resort affiliates on Tuesday with allowing three
breaches of its corporate data files in two years, resulting in
the electronic theft of the credit card data of hundreds of
thousands of the hotel chain's customers.