PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 28

June 28 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Roughly six years after the U.S. housing market began its
longest and deepest slide since the Great Depression, home sales
and an increase in sales prices indicate that the market is
recovering.
- Peter Madoff, the younger brother of the convicted
fraudster Bernard Madoff, is expected to plead guilty to
securities fraud, according to a court filing made by
prosecutors on Wednesday.
- With its wireless Nexus Q home media player, Google Inc
is resisting the accepted wisdom that consumer
electronics products can no longer be built in the United
States.
- Google Inc sees the promise in hardware. The
focus on hardware is a strategic shift for the company as it
aims to create additional revenue from Google-branded devices,
while protecting its core search business as competitors hover.
- Barclays Plc will pay over $450 million in
regulatory deal. The British bank struck a deal to resolve
accusations that it tried to manipulate key interest rates, the
first settlement in a sprawling global investigation.
- News Corp appears to be moving closer to dividing
into two entities, one that would include its lucrative
entertainment assets and a smaller one featuring its newspapers.
- The first prescription diet pill in 13 years to gain Food
and Drug Administration approval, Belviq, gives the roughly
one-third of American adults considered obese a new option.
- Spain and Cyprus may be the current locus of European
anxiety, but many other banks are in a weakened state, cut off
from money markets because investors do not trust them.