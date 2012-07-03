PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 3

July 3 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In the largest settlement involving a pharmaceutical
company, the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $3 billion in
fines for promoting its best-selling antidepressants for
unapproved uses and failing to report safety data about a top
diabetes drug, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
- Robert Diamond, the chief executive of Barclays Plc
, told employees on Monday that he was "disappointed and
angry" about the bank's past attempts to manipulate key interest
rates to bolster its bottom line.
- Microsoft Corp owned up on Monday to the collapse
of its biggest push into digital advertising, announcing that it
would take a $6.2 billion accounting charge in its online
services division for a failed acquisition.
- Airbus, the European airplane maker, announced Monday that
it would invest $600 million over the next five years to build
an assembly line here for its popular A320 single-aisle jet -
its first factory in the United States.
- Documents in a civil suit in federal court appear to
threaten a legal defense that credit ratings agencies have long
used to fend off liability for misjudging securities that later
cost investors vast sums in losses.