PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 5

- Robert Diamond, the former chief executive of Barclays Plc, told a British parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the manipulation of global interest rate benchmarks involving 14 traders at the bank had made him "physically sick."

- On Wednesday, a Spanish national court judge ordered Rodrigo Rato, a political ally of Spain's prime minister and former head of the International Monetary Fund, to appear in court to face criminal fraud accusations over his recent stewardship of the giant mortgage lender Bankia.

- Volkswagen AG says it is able to proceed with its deal to buy the 50.1 percent stake in Porsche's automotive business that it does not already own for 4.46 billion euros ($5.6 billion).

- European legislators on Wednesday rejected an international treaty to crack down on digital piracy, a vote that Internet freedom groups hailed as a victory for democracy but that media companies lamented as a setback for the creative industries.