PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Prices are tumbling across the Chinese economy, according
to government data released on Monday, as a flood of goods
pouring out of the nation's vast and ever-expanding factory
cities exceeds anemic demand from Chinese households and
businesses.
- Premier Wen Jiabao of China warned on Sunday of "huge
downward pressure" on the Chinese economy, in the clearest
expression yet of concern at the top of the country's leadership
about a sharp slowdown in recent months.
- Paul Tucker, a deputy governor at the Bank of England,
will give evidence on whether senior government officials put
pressure on Barclays Plc to lower its submissions to
the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.
- Several securities law experts and some investors say the
delay in the BlackBerry 10 and overly optimistic remarks as
recently as last week by Thorsten Heins since he took over the
top job in January, may also make Research in Motion Ltd
, the target of shareholder lawsuits.
- In the most visible sign yet of its efforts to curb its
reliance on soda sales, PepsiCo this month will start
selling yogurt in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.