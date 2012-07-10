PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 10

July 10 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As big banks face the fallout from a global investigation into interest rate manipulation, American and British lawmakers are scrutinizing regulators who failed to take action that might have prevented years of illegal activity.

- A boardroom coup at Duke Energy Corp, the nation's largest electric utility, is expected to come under scrutiny on Tuesday when North Carolina regulators question the company's chief executive.

- With Spain's borrowing costs climbing again to critical levels, European finance ministers decided early Tuesday to speed up their promised bailout for the country's troubled banks, while also giving the cash-tight government more time to rein in its budget deficit.

- On Tuesday, the titans of both media and technology will convene in Sun Valley, Idaho, for an exclusive annual conference sponsored by the boutique investment firm Allen & Company. It will be the first time since the piracy debate went viral that top technology and entertainment executives will assemble en masse on neutral ground to discuss major issues affecting both industries.

- Minutes before Norway's oil industry planned to lock out thousands of striking workers, the Norwegian government stepped in, ordering the offshore workers back to work and sending the dispute to binding arbitration.

- The Food and Drug Administration, overriding the advice of an expert panel, said Monday that it would not require doctors to have special training before they could prescribe long-acting narcotic pain killers that can lead to addiction.