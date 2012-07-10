PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 10

July 10 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- As big banks face the fallout from a global investigation
into interest rate manipulation, American and British lawmakers
are scrutinizing regulators who failed to take action that might
have prevented years of illegal activity.
- A boardroom coup at Duke Energy Corp, the nation's
largest electric utility, is expected to come under scrutiny on
Tuesday when North Carolina regulators question the company's
chief executive.
- With Spain's borrowing costs climbing again to critical
levels, European finance ministers decided early Tuesday to
speed up their promised bailout for the country's troubled
banks, while also giving the cash-tight government more time to
rein in its budget deficit.
- On Tuesday, the titans of both media and technology will
convene in Sun Valley, Idaho, for an exclusive annual conference
sponsored by the boutique investment firm Allen & Company. It
will be the first time since the piracy debate went viral that
top technology and entertainment executives will assemble en
masse on neutral ground to discuss major issues affecting both
industries.
- Minutes before Norway's oil industry planned to lock out
thousands of striking workers, the Norwegian government stepped
in, ordering the offshore workers back to work and sending the
dispute to binding arbitration.
- The Food and Drug Administration, overriding the advice of
an expert panel, said Monday that it would not require doctors
to have special training before they could prescribe long-acting
narcotic pain killers that can lead to addiction.