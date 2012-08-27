版本:
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 27

Aug 27 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two giants of the rental car industry agreed to merge late on Sunday, as Hertz Global Holdings announced a deal valued at $2.3 billion for the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

* President of the German central bank Jens Weidmann said in an interview on Sunday that he remained staunchly opposed to government bond purchases by the European Central Bank, a position that could make it more difficult to deploy a weapon many economists believe is essential to saving the euro.

* Spain expects to use about 60 billion euros, or $75 billion, of the 100 billion euros of bank rescue financing offered by European finance ministers in June, according to the Spanish economy minister, Luis de Guindos.

* Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, has resumed operating its main internal computer networks after a virus infected about 30,000 of its workstations earlier this month, the company said Sunday.

