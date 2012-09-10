版本:
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With a few choice words last week, the European Central Bank and its president, Mario Draghi, managed to tame bond markets and inspire a market rally. But the coming week may reveal whether the rescue plan for Spain and Italy was a turning point in the euro zone crisis or just a short-lived spell of relief.

* The Treasury Department said on Sunday that it was planning its biggest sale of shares in the American International Group to date, making the federal government a minority shareholder in the bailed-out insurer for the first time since it took control of the company four years ago.

* Lawmakers in the United States are pushing a bill that could curb the influence of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators, according to Congressional staff members and government watchdog groups.

* Amazon.com, in an apparent switch in its pricing policy, said over the weekend that it would allow buyers of its new Kindle Fire tablet to pay $15 extra to turn off advertisements that are built into the devices.

