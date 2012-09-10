PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With a few choice words last week, the European Central
Bank and its president, Mario Draghi, managed to tame bond
markets and inspire a market rally. But the coming week may
reveal whether the rescue plan for Spain and Italy was a turning
point in the euro zone crisis or just a short-lived spell of
relief.
* The Treasury Department said on Sunday that it was planning
its biggest sale of shares in the American International Group
to date, making the federal government a minority
shareholder in the bailed-out insurer for the first time since
it took control of the company four years ago.
* Lawmakers in the United States are pushing a bill that
could curb the influence of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other
regulators, according to Congressional staff members and
government watchdog groups.
* Amazon.com, in an apparent switch in its pricing
policy, said over the weekend that it would allow buyers of its
new Kindle Fire tablet to pay $15 extra to turn off
advertisements that are built into the devices.