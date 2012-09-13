PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The iPhone 5 has plenty of new features to keep Apple Inc fans happy. But there is one feature Apple unveiled on Wednesday that is likely to annoy many: a new connector on the phone's base.

* The two biggest European aerospace and defense companies said they were in discussions about a potential merger that would create an industry behemoth with a combined market value of nearly $50 billion. EADS, which is the parent of Airbus, and BAE Systems Plc are looking to join forces as their respective industries become increasingly competitive.

* The Federal Constitutional Court in Germany gave Chancellor Angela Merkel a significant victory on Wednesday in her bid to master the debt crisis that has buffeted the continent for years and endangered its common currency, granting approval to one of the main pillars of her strategy.

* McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday that it would begin posting calorie counts on all its menus next week - a move that could put pressure on other fast-food restaurants to do the same. The company also unveiled several menu additions aimed at making its offerings more healthful.