PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The iPhone 5 has plenty of new features to keep Apple Inc
fans happy. But there is one feature Apple unveiled on
Wednesday that is likely to annoy many: a new connector on the
phone's base.
* The two biggest European aerospace and defense companies
said they were in discussions about a potential merger that
would create an industry behemoth with a combined market value
of nearly $50 billion. EADS, which is the parent of
Airbus, and BAE Systems Plc are looking to join forces
as their respective industries become increasingly competitive.
* The Federal Constitutional Court in Germany gave
Chancellor Angela Merkel a significant victory on Wednesday in
her bid to master the debt crisis that has buffeted the
continent for years and endangered its common currency, granting
approval to one of the main pillars of her strategy.
* McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday that it would
begin posting calorie counts on all its menus next week - a move
that could put pressure on other fast-food restaurants to do the
same. The company also unveiled several menu additions aimed at
making its offerings more healthful.