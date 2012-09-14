版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 14:39 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve opened a new chapter in its efforts to stimulate the economy, saying that it intends to buy large quantities of mortgage bonds until the job market improves substantially.

* UBS will face the harsh glare of the spotlight again on Friday, as opening arguments begin in the trial of a former trader accused of hiding a multibillion-dollar loss at the investment bank.

* Johnson & Johnson named an outsider on Thursday to fill a top leadership role overseeing its troubled consumer health unit, a break from the company's longstanding tradition of promoting executives from within.

* A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pointed to a slowdown in the coming months in Italy, China, India and Russia, with weak growth in France and Germany - the two biggest economies of the struggling euro zone.

