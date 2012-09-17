PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17

BRIEF-Deere & Co says January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with industry
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
Sept 17 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration plans to file a broad trade case at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Monday accusing China of unfairly subsidizing its exports of autos and auto parts, a senior administration official said late Sunday.
* The boom in American corporate profits, which has far outpaced the gains in the broader economy since the end of the last recession, is faltering.
* The iPhone 5 that Apple Inc introduced last week with only incremental changes seemed to signal that the industry has entered an era of technological bunny hops.
* Can smartphone apps become hit movies and television shows? Hollywood is watching and wondering. It would help solve a continual problem for studios, which require more fresh source material than is available.
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.