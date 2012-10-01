PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A tax break for wage earners for which the White House campaigned hard last winter now finds little support in Washington, as Congress struggles with deficits.

* Six major American banks were hit in a wave of computer attacks last week, by a group claiming Middle Eastern ties, that caused Internet blackouts and delays in online banking.

* While Greece agreed last week to cut pensions, Spain said it would raise its payouts, a stark example of why Europe's debt and deficit problems have proved so difficult to resolve.

* Canadian auto workers at Chrysler Group ratified a new contract with the company, the auto union said Sunday.

* Many auto executives were not that enthusiastic about battery-powered cars at their outset, and now that sales of electric vehicles made by Tesla Motors Inc and Renault have been disappointing, some car manufacturers are playing down the technology.

* A few months after Governor Andrew Cuomo was poised to approve hydraulic fracturing in several struggling New York counties, his administration is reversing course and starting the regulatory process over, garnering praise from environmental groups and stirring anger among industry executives and upstate landowners.

* A special media court on Sunday found the Tehran bureau chief of the Thomson Reuters news agency guilty of "spreading lies" against the Islamic system for a video script that briefly described a group of women involved in martial arts training as killers.