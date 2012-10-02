PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories on the
* New York's attorney general, under the aegis of a federal
mortgage task force, filed a civil suit against Bear Stearns,
now part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, asserting that it
defrauded investors who purchased mortgage securities.
* American Express Co will reimburse $85 million to
about 250,000 customers to resolve accusations that the company
violated federal law in its marketing, billing and debt
collection practices, the company and the government said
Monday.
* Greece's government submitted its 2013 draft budget on
Monday, outlining enormous spending cuts as the country's
foreign lenders returned to resume talks over a broader
austerity package in exchange for the rescue money the country
needs to meet expenses.
* Crédit Agricole, the big French bank, said
Monday it had begun exclusive talks to sell its Greek unit,
Emporiki, to Alpha Bank for a symbolic one euro.
* Unemployment in the euro zone hovered at a record 11.4
percent in August, according to data released on Monday,
underscoring the pain inflicted by the slowing world economy and
the financial problems plaguing many of the countries that share
the euro.
* Softbank Corp, the cellphone service provider
that brought Apple Inc's iPhone to Japan, said on
Monday that it would buy a smaller rival, eAccess Ltd,
for about $2.3 billion in stock, in the face of intensifying
competition.
* Two of the largest economies in the world, China and
Japan, presented fresh data on Monday that underscored the
persistent economic drag on the global economy despite the
efforts of policy makers and central bankers around the world.
* The U.S. Postal Service sank deeper into debt on Monday
after the agency defaulted on a $5.6 billion payment due at the
end of September, the second time it has missed a deadline this
year to set aside money for its future retiree health benefits.