PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 5

* The president of the European Central Bank gave a
guardedly upbeat assessment of the state of the euro zone on
Thursday, saying that troubled countries had made "significant
progress" remaking their economies and that the banking system
was healthier.
* Policy makers at the Federal Reserve were nearly united
last month in their belief that the economic recovery needed
additional help and that the central bank had the ability to
provide it, according to the official account of the meeting
released on Thursday.
* Facebook Inc announced that it was the first social
network to reach one billion active users on the site. Although
a few companies can claim to have had more than a billion
customers, Facebook is the first social network to hit that
number.
* After seven years of litigation, Google Inc and
book publishers said on Thursday that they had reached a
settlement to allow publishers to choose whether Google
digitizes their books and journals.
* Retail sales growth slowed in September among 19 major
American retailers, dragged down by a big decline in
prescription sales at Walgreen Co's drugstores.
* Several dozen Wal-Mart Stores Inc workers in
Southern California staged a one-day strike on Thursday,
according to workers and union officials, a move that culminated
in a rally of some 250 workers and supporters in front of a
Walmart store in Pico Rivera.
* Average rates on fixed mortgages fell to fresh record lows
for the second straight week, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company,
said Thursday.