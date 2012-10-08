PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 8

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* YouTube, now carrying more polished output, will announce more original channels to the 100 it has introduced in the last year.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is paying a trading firm for software that will give the agency its first real-time window on an increasingly sophisticated stock market.
* Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller has quadrupled its page views and total audience in two years, and it announced that it became profitable this year.
* The recall of 268,000 CR-V crossovers in the United States announced on Saturday was Honda Motor's third recall for the week.
* With gasoline prices reaching record highs across California over the last week, Governor Jerry Brown moved on Sunday to alleviate some of the pain at the pump.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.