PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 9

* The International Monetary Fund is cutting its global economic forecasts yet again, calling the risks of a slowdown "alarmingly high", primarily because of policy uncertainty in the United States and Europe.

* In the latest development to highlight the sensitive terrain that the United States and China are navigating on economic issues, a House committee issued a blistering bipartisan report on Monday that accused Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp of being arms of the government that had stolen intellectual property from American companies and could potentially spy on Americans.

* UnitedHealth Group agreed on Monday to buy a 90 percent stake in the Brazilian health care provider Amil Participações for $4.9 billion as the American insurer looked to expand in the fast-growing country.

* Big beverage makers including PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co are retooling their vending machines to let consumers know the number of calories in the drinks available to buy.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is taking another leap into the banking world, announcing on Monday a prepaid card and debit account with American Express Co that will give low-income consumers access to features like smartphone deposits.

* Combined results from two studies of an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly & Co suggest it may modestly slow mental decline, especially in patients with mild disease.

* International officials told Greece on Monday night to accelerate the pace of economic reform in exchange for further financing from a stalled bailout package.

* Germany sought on Monday to ward off talk of a bailout program for Spain, as euro zone finance ministers were gathering for their monthly meeting.

* American Airlines and British Airways said Monday that Qatar Airways would join their Oneworld alliance, giving them access to one of the world's fastest-growing airlines and a modern hub in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

* With its economy still reeling from the housing crash, Ireland is making a bold move to help tens of thousands of struggling homeowners.

The Irish government expects to pass a law this year that could encourage banks to substantially cut the amount that borrowers owe on their mortgages, a step that no major country has been willing to take on a broad scale.

* Allied World Assurance, a publicly traded insurance company, has acquired a substantial minority interest in MatlinPatterson, the private equity and hedge fund firm, according to people briefed on the deal.