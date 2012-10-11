PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European aerospace giants, EADS and BAE Systems Plc, said Wednesday they had failed to win government support for a merger that would have created an entity with a combined market value of about $50 billion.

* Federal authorities are using taped phone conversations to build criminal cases related to the multibillion-dollar trading loss at JPMorgan Chase and Co, focusing on calls in which employees openly discussed how to value the troubled bets in a favorable way.

* The private equity giants Blackstone Group and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co are longtime rivals that compete for multibillion-dollar deals. But during last decade's buyout boom, according to newly released e-mails in a civil lawsuit accusing them of collusion, the two firms appeared to be on much cozier terms.

* Toyota Motor Corp announced on Wednesday that it was recalling 7.4 million vehicles worldwide, including 2.5 million in the United States, to repair power-window switches that can break down and pose a fire risk.

* GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to open up much of its drug research in an apparent effort to deflect criticism that important information gathered in clinical trials often does not see the light of day.

* The Commerce Department issued its final ruling Wednesday in a long-simmering trade dispute with China, imposing tariffs ranging from about 24 to nearly 36 percent on most solar panels imported from the country.

* Costco Wholesale Corp continues to draw more shoppers and sign up new members, giving the wholesale club operator higher net income and revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter. The company's performance beat Wall Street's expectations, and its shares touched a record high on Wednesday before easing a bit.

* The European Union's transport commissioner intends on Thursday to threaten legal action against member governments that do not soon take serious steps toward integrating their air traffic control operations.

* Two top Chinese officials will not attend international financial meetings in Tokyo this week, in an apparent snub aimed at showing China's displeasure with Japan's handling of a dispute over islands claimed by both Asian nations.

* U.S. Internal Revenue Service commissioner Douglas Shulman announced Wednesday that he will leave his post next month, ending a four-and-a-half year term during which he modernized some of the agency's infrastructure while cracking down on tax dodging by corporations and offshore tax evasion by individuals.