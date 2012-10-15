PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sprint Nextel Corp is putting the final touches on a deal to sell 70 percent of itself to SoftBank Corp of Japan for $20 billion, according to people briefed on the matter, in the struggling cellphone service provider's boldest move yet to revive its fortunes.

* Microsoft Corp plans to announce On Monday a service called Xbox Music that will offer access to a global catalog of about 30 million songs.

* The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing Morgan Stanley of fueling the production of risky, expensive loans that targeted African-American borrowers.

* The very loans that are supposed to help seniors stay in their homes are in many cases pushing them out. Now, as the vast baby boomer generation heads for retirement, the newly minted Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is working on new rules that could mean better disclosure for consumers and stricter supervision of lenders.