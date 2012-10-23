PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the
* President Obama and Mitt Romney wrapped up a series of
defining debates on Monday night with a bristling exchange over
America's place in the world as each sought to portray the other
as an unreliable commander in chief in a dangerous era.
* Leveraged buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management has been
lining up at least $4 billion in financing to support a
potential bid for embattled supermarket operator Supervalu Inc
, a person briefed on the matter said.
* Standard & Poor's released an analysis on Monday
contending that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley,
more than any other Wall Street giant, could suffer under the
so-called Volcker Rule.
* Five people may have died over the past three years after
drinking Monster Energy, a popular energy drink that is high in
caffeine, according to incident reports recently released by the
Food and Drug Administration.
* A British government study found that the increasing
prevalence of computerized trading might lead to isolated
incidents of instability in the financial markets.