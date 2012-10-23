版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 14:06 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama and Mitt Romney wrapped up a series of defining debates on Monday night with a bristling exchange over America's place in the world as each sought to portray the other as an unreliable commander in chief in a dangerous era.

* Leveraged buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management has been lining up at least $4 billion in financing to support a potential bid for embattled supermarket operator Supervalu Inc , a person briefed on the matter said.

* Standard & Poor's released an analysis on Monday contending that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, more than any other Wall Street giant, could suffer under the so-called Volcker Rule.

* Five people may have died over the past three years after drinking Monster Energy, a popular energy drink that is high in caffeine, according to incident reports recently released by the Food and Drug Administration.

* A British government study found that the increasing prevalence of computerized trading might lead to isolated incidents of instability in the financial markets.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐