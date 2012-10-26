PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the last five weeks, Apple Inc has revamped its entire product lineup with new iPods, iPhones and computers. But on Thursday it said those products would be more expensive to make, nibbling into its ample profits.

* Ford Motor Co has broken from the pack of troubled European automakers, announcing deep cuts that include shutting three factories in the region and eliminating 5,700 jobs.

* Pearson Plc, the British media conglomerate that owns Penguin, said it was discussing a potential deal with Random House's owner, Bertelsmann of Germany.

* Amazon.Com Inc said it lost money in the third quarter, continuing a trend of unimpressive earnings reports for the retailer.

* The number of people who said they were sexually assaulted by Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's most popular television hosts, expanded to 300 from 200 in just the last week, and other people may have acted with him, Cmdr. Peter Spindler, the Scotland Yard officer heading the investigation, said.

* Patricia Millett, a lawyer for the former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam asked a panel of federal appeals court judges to set aside his conviction, arguing that the government had used deceptive methods to obtain permission to wiretap his cellphone.