PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 29

Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* All United States stock and options markets will close on Monday as Hurricane Sandy approaches, reversing course as Wall Street braces for the storm to barrel through the heart of the country's financial center.

* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, the parent company of HarperCollins, is exploring a cash bid for Pearson Plc's Penguin book division, a step that could ignite a bidding war for Penguin as the publishing industry begins to move toward consolidation.

* International Business Machines Corp scientists are reporting progress in a chip-making technology that is likely to ensure the shrinking of the size of the basic digital switch at the heart of modern microchips for more than another decade.

* Officials in the coastal city of Ningbo, China, promised to halt the expansion of a petrochemical plant after thousands of demonstrators clashed with the police during three days of protests that spotlighted the public's mounting discontent with industrial pollution.