PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the
* Apple Inc fired the executives in charge of its
mobile software efforts and retail stores, in a management
shake-up aimed at making the company's divisions work more
harmoniously together.
* The announcement that Random House and Penguin would merge
narrows the business to a handful of big publishers, and could
set off a long-expected round of consolidation as the industry
adapts to the digital marketplace.
* Safety-Kleen said it would be acquired by Clean Harbors
Inc, a provider of environmental cleanup services, for
$1.25 billion in cash.
* Stock markets in the United States will be closed again on
Tuesday for a second day without trading as Hurricane Sandy's
approach intensified the wind and rain in the New York area.
* Nomura Holdings Inc reported a meager profit in
the latest quarter as it continued to deal with fallout from an
insider trading scandal and weak industry conditions.
* Chrysler Group LLC, the third-largest Detroit
automaker, said its third-quarter profit rose 80 percent on the
strength of new models, less debt and steadily growing sales in
both American and international markets.