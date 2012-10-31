PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 31

Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the
* After closing the stock and bond markets for two days, the
NYSE, Nasdaq and other trading platforms are set to resume
normal operations on Wednesday, following nonstop meetings and
extensive testing of their systems.
* Businesses in Northeast United States are trying to keep
operations running after Hurricane Sandy knocked out power and
transportation in many areas.
* Walt Disney Co, in a move that gives it a
commanding position in the world of fantasy movies, said it
agreed to acquire Lucasfilm from its founder, George Lucas, for
$4.05 billion in stock and cash.
* Germany's chancellor and the leaders of five international
economic organizations called on government leaders on Tuesday
to take "decisive action" to help spur growth in the 17 euro
zone countries and elsewhere in the global economy.
* Swiss bank UBS announced plans on Tuesday to
eliminate up to 10,000 jobs and cut costs in a major overhaul
that will squeeze its earnings in the short term.
* Ford Motor Co said it expected its profit in North
America to support the rest of the company for the foreseeable
future as it struggles with losses in Europe and mixed results
elsewhere.