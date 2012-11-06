PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Nike Inc is nearing a deal to sell its Cole Haan brand to private equity firm Apax Partners for about $500 million as the athletic shoe and apparel giant looks to streamline its product offerings. ()

* Netflix Inc announced that its board had adopted a shareholder rights plan, or poison pill, just days after the activist investor Carl C. Icahn disclosed he had acquired a 9.98 percent stake. ()

* Morgan Stanley said Paul Taubman, one of the co-heads of its core securities arm and a top deal maker, would retire at the end of the year, in an unexpected shake-up of the firm's senior management. ()

* HSBC Holdings Plc acknowledged on Monday that its exposure to an industry wide money laundering investigation had swelled as it disclosed that it could face criminal charges in the United States. ()

* Goldman Sachs & Co said on Monday that Mark Tucker, the chief executive and president of the AIA Group, the Asian life insurer, had joined its board, expanding the number of directors to 12. ()

* The American Suzuki Motor Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday evening and said it would cease selling automobiles in the United States as part of a plan to reorganize the business. ()