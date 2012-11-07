PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Barack Obama was re-elected as president on Tuesday, the
television networks projected, defeating Mitt Romney after a
long, hard-fought campaign that centered on who would heal the
battered economy and on what role government should play in the
21st century. ()
* The Chinese government has backtracked on building some
new plants and appeared to be slowly shifting its focus toward a
greater reliance on consumption. ()
* Destabilized by scandals yet held together by a lack of
alternatives, the Greek government prepared to push a raft of
politically toxic new austerity measures through Parliament on
Wednesday, a move aimed at securing international financing and
ensuring that the debt-racked nation will remain in the euro
zone. ()
* Responding to calls to make French industry more
competitive by reducing labor costs, the Socialist government of
President Francois Hollande said Tuesday that it would cut
payroll taxes for businesses. ()
* Pearson Plc is finally entertaining takeover
offers for The Financial Times, according to Bloomberg News, in
what could lead to a sale that had been anticipated for years.
But Pearson, the British publishing company, moved quickly to
try to knock down the report by deeming it untrue. ()
* McGraw-Hill Companies Inc, has begun holding talks
with Apollo Global Management LLC over a potential sale
of its education unit, though any deal might yield less than
expected, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. ()
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to begin a campaign
against Danone SA, having acquired a 1 percent stake
in the French food maker, according to a person briefed on the
matter. ()