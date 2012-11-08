PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the presidential election over, Wall Street titans
who supported Mitt Romney now face the prospect of having to
mend fences with the Obama administration. ()
* Unemployment will remain at "very high" levels, according
to a gloomy set of forecasts issued by the European Commission.
()
* Prosecutors in Germany confirmed Wednesday that police
officers raided several offices of EADS as part of an
investigation into alleged corruption in the sale of Eurofighter
jets to Austria. ()
* Greece's Parliament approved a sweeping set of austerity
measures early Thursday that were aimed at keeping the country
in the euro zone. ()