PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's top banking regulators and the chairmen of the four largest banks tried to allay concerns on Sunday that the country was allowing its banking system to grow at a reckless pace as a way to sustain short-term economic growth. ()

* Apple Inc and HTC Corp the Taiwanese smartphone maker, said they had agreed to dismiss a series of lawsuits filed against each other in a feud that started more than two years. The companies said their settlement includes a 10-year license agreement that grants rights to current and future patents held by both parties. ()

* Finance ministers from euro area countries are scheduled to gather in Brussels on Monday evening to confront a Greek debt that still threatened to torpedo the European monetary union after three years of unbroken crisis. ()

* The BBC's chairman said Sunday that the broadcasting organization was in a "ghastly mess" as a result of its bungled coverage of a decades-old sexual abuse scandal and in need of a fundamental shake-up. ()

* Known to fans of politics as the nation's liberal television network, MSNBC is looking to gain ground on the Fox News Channel in President Obama's second term. ()

