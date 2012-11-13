PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fake accounts and fraudulent "likes" are an especially
acute problem for Facebook as it has sought to
distinguish itself as a place for real identity on the Web. ()
* Microsoft has unexpectedly parted ways with
Steven Sinofsky, the leader of one of its most lucrative
businesses and an executive often mentioned as a possible
successor to the current chief executive. ()
* The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the
world's leading oil producer by about 2017 and will become a net
oil exporter by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on
Monday. ()
* A federal jury in Manhattan rejected the Securities and
Exchange Commission's claim that Bruce Bent, the man credited
with inventing a popular investment vehicle known as a money
market fund, defrauded investors when his flagship fund failed
in September 2008, sowing panic among ordinary investors. ()