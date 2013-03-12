PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* For the second time in history, federal regulators have accused an American state of securities fraud, finding that Illinois misled investors about the condition of its public pension system from 2005 to 2009.

* A state court judge invalidated New York City's new restrictions on sweetened beverages on Monday, a day before they were set to take effect, saying the rules were "arbitrary and capricious."

* Britain, unlike other economic powers, is responding to the financial crisis by creating two new agencies, one to oversee institutions and another to watch for market abuses.

* In advance of a summit meeting of European Union leaders on Thursday in Brussels, the president of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso, called on the bloc's 17 members to stay the course on austerity.

* Intrade, the online betting site, announced late on Sunday that it had halted trading and frozen customer accounts after the discovery of potential financial irregularities.

* Oppenheimer & Co will pay nearly $3 million to settle accusations by federal and state regulators that it misled investors about the performance of one of its private equity funds, in a case that signals stepped-up scrutiny of the buyout industry and how it values its holdings.

* Dell Inc has agreed to open its books to the activist investor Carl Icahn, signaling a possible truce on one front in the battle over the computer maker's proposed $24.4 billion buyout.

* In prepared testimony for her nomination hearing, Mary Jo White placed a premium on unearthing financial fraud, as she works to deflect concerns from lawmakers who question her ability to regulate banks she recently defended.

* British authorities have opened an investigation into Hewlett-Packard Co's claims that it was duped when it bought the business software maker Autonomy, according to regulatory documents filed on Monday.