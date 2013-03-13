PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories on
* In agreeing to settle a case brought by 38 U.S. states
over the Street View mapping project, Google Inc for
the first time is required to aggressively police its own
workers on privacy issues.
* Boeing Co achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as
the Federal Aviation Administration approved its plan to test
fixes for the battery problems that have grounded its 787 jets
since mid-January.
* Japan said on Tuesday that it had extracted gas from
offshore deposits of methane hydrate - sometimes called
"flammable ice" - a breakthrough that officials and experts said
could be a step toward tapping a promising but still
little-understood energy source.
* Mary Jo White moved closer to becoming a top Wall Street
regulator on Tuesday as she sailed through a Congressional
confirmation hearing. But even her supporters on Capitol Hill
pointed to significant challenges awaiting the next leader of
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
* Hostess Brands Inc picked a partnership of two
investment firms, Apollo Global Management LLC and
Metropoulos & Co, as the new owner of its snack cake business.
* Google Inc is expanding its office space and
hiring engineers in the Seattle area to compete with rivals in
the lucrative cloud computing business.
* The American International Group Inc's former
chief executive, Maurice Greenberg, is moving ahead with a
lawsuit against the federal government over its $182 billion
rescue of the insurer - even without the backing of the company
itself.
* The Serious Fraud Office of Britain cautioned that it
first needed to make sure that its use of an Autonomy product
did not pose a conflict of interest for an investigation into
Autonomy's sale to Hewlett-Packard Co.
* The U.S. government is buying enough of a new smallpox
medicine to treat 2 million people in the event of a
bioterrorism attack. But some experts are saying the government
is buying too much of the drug at too high a price.