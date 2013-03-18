PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A decision to impose across-the-board losses on Cypriot
depositors as part of a $13 billion bailout has set off
increasing outrage and turmoil and fueled fears that bank runs
there could spread to countries like Spain and Italy.
* An uncomfortable spotlight has swung back on Jamie Dimon,
the influential chief of JPMorgan Chase & Co, as the
trading hearing and the Senate panel's report on Friday
detailed his role in the trading blowup, potentially creating
fresh challenges for a chief executive long praised for his
risk-management prowess.
* SAC Capital Advisors sees the $616 million fine as a
victory, a good price for peace. Others say the Securities and
Exchange Commission could have done far worse to a financier of
Steven Cohen's means.
* Matthew Keys, the 26-year-old deputy social media editor
at Reuters.com charged with assisting computer hackers, has
emerged as the latest lightning rod in the continuing battle
between proponents of internet freedom and the Justice
Department.
* Each time in recent years that the Federal Reserve has
paused in its efforts to stimulate the economy, it has come to
regret the decision as premature. Its leading officials say the
recovery has been slower as a consequence of those pauses. It is
a mistake they do not want to repeat.
* The U.S. government's inquiry into News Corp
broadened last year when the Justice Department investigated
claims that employees in the China news bureau of The Wall
Street Journal bribed local officials with gifts in exchange for
information.
* Prominent state attorneys general are calling on President
Obama to fire the acting director of the Federal Housing Finance
Agency and name a new permanent director, arguing that current
policies are impeding the economic recovery.
* With shorter stories and scarce coverage of politics and
government, local television newscasts in the United States,
like local newspapers before them, are suffering from "shrinking
pains," according to the Pew Research Center.