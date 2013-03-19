PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories on
* A plan to rescue the tiny European country of Cyprus,
assembled overnight in Brussels, has left financial regulators,
German politicians, panicked Cypriot leaders and a disgruntled
Kremlin with a bailout package that has outraged virtually all
the parties. ()
* Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it had agreed to
pay $730 million to settle a class-action lawsuit on behalf of
investors who said they were misled by the company's
disclosures. ()
* Spending on prescription drugs nationwide has been slowing
for years because of the increasingly widespread use of low-cost
generics. But in 2012, something unheard-of happened: money
spent on prescription drugs actually dropped. ()
* The Walt Disney Co has an app in the works which
would stream programming to the phones and tablets of cable and
satellite subscribers and could become available to some
subscribers this year. ()
* With automatic spending cuts cascading through the
government, lawmakers are calling for a review of federal
policies they say have allowed businesses to profit on
government research with limited return for taxpayers or
consumers. ()
* The chief executive of Electronic Arts resigned on
Monday, a victim of a troubled environment for the big video
game companies as well as of internal missteps. ()
* Federico Buenrostro, the chief executive of the California
Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers, is charged with
defrauding Apollo Global Management LLC. ()
* Man Group, the largest publicly traded hedge fund
firm in the world, is imposing its own bonus cap for top
executives. Annual cash bonuses will now be capped at 250
percent of salary, the company said in its annual report. ()