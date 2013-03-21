PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Despite a healthy increase in U.S. employment in the last few months, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would continue its stimulus efforts by holding down short-term interest rates and buying $85 billion a month in treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. ()

* Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, all have provisions that allow acceleration of payments owed to senior executives if they take government jobs, a new study found, creating a debate on Wall Street over whether that is a conflict of interest. ()

* The Cyprus crisis shows that, for all the faults with the financial crisis rescues in the United States, the European Union still finds ways to show us how poorly a bailout could be handled. ()

* With the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp suit, banks face billions more in Libor claims. Unlike other plaintiffs, Freddie Mac looks to have a strong case because it dealt directly with many of the banks accused of manipulating the London interbank offered rate. ()

* Some of the United States' largest banks continue to offer payday loans, pitched as advances on direct-deposit paychecks, despite growing regulatory scrutiny and mounting criticism about the short-term, high-cost loans, found a report by the Center for Responsible Lending to be released on Thursday. ()

* Despite Barclays Plc's weak profit and legal woes, top executives at the bank have been richly rewarded in the years since the financial crisis. The bank disclosed on Wednesday that its investment banking head, Rich Ricci, had cashed in $26 million of deferred shares he was awarded as part of his bonus from 2009 to 2011. ()

* Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, which became the world's largest producer of solar panels, has been pushed into bankruptcy in a remarkable reversal for what had been part of a huge Chinese government effort to dominate renewable energy industries. ()

* FedEx Corp on Wednesday cut its outlook for the year after its profits slumped by 31 percent in the latest quarter as its customers were increasingly using its cheaper shipping options, even if that meant slower deliveries. In an effort to reduce costs, FedEx said it would retire some older and less efficient airplanes. ()