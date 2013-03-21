PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite a healthy increase in U.S. employment in the last
few months, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would
continue its stimulus efforts by holding down short-term
interest rates and buying $85 billion a month in treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities. ()
* Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, all have
provisions that allow acceleration of payments owed to senior
executives if they take government jobs, a new study found,
creating a debate on Wall Street over whether that is a conflict
of interest. ()
* The Cyprus crisis shows that, for all the faults with the
financial crisis rescues in the United States, the European
Union still finds ways to show us how poorly a bailout could be
handled. ()
* With the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp suit,
banks face billions more in Libor claims. Unlike other
plaintiffs, Freddie Mac looks to have a strong case because it
dealt directly with many of the banks accused of manipulating
the London interbank offered rate. ()
* Some of the United States' largest banks continue to offer
payday loans, pitched as advances on direct-deposit paychecks,
despite growing regulatory scrutiny and mounting criticism about
the short-term, high-cost loans, found a report by the Center
for Responsible Lending to be released on Thursday. ()
* Despite Barclays Plc's weak profit and legal
woes, top executives at the bank have been richly rewarded in
the years since the financial crisis. The bank disclosed on
Wednesday that its investment banking head, Rich Ricci, had
cashed in $26 million of deferred shares he was awarded as part
of his bonus from 2009 to 2011. ()
* Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, which became the
world's largest producer of solar panels, has been pushed into
bankruptcy in a remarkable reversal for what had been part of a
huge Chinese government effort to dominate renewable energy
industries. ()
* FedEx Corp on Wednesday cut its outlook for the
year after its profits slumped by 31 percent in the latest
quarter as its customers were increasingly using its cheaper
shipping options, even if that meant slower deliveries. In an
effort to reduce costs, FedEx said it would retire some older
and less efficient airplanes. ()